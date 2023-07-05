Obituary for LeArnold "Lee" Klingberg

LeArnold "Lee" Klingberg, age 79, of Prior Lake, passed away on July 1, 2023.
A visitation will be on Thursday, July 6 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake and on Friday, July 7 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a celebration of life, at 11 am, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Prior Lake. Interment at St. Pauls Lutheran Cemetery.
Born in Shakopee, on December 7, 1943, LeArnold Emil was the son to Elmer and Della (Dorn) Klingberg and big brother to sister, Judy. After graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1962, he entered the United States Army Reserves. Following in his parents footsteps of a strong work ethic, Lee and his family successfully built Klingberg Excavating and Klingberg Bus Company, with a focus on special education busing in later years.
On February 19, 1966, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Lee married Judith Kaye Blohm. They were blessed with two children, Jim and Joan. The love of family continued as Jim and Joan welcomed their own families, Lees focus was then on the grandchildren and great grandchildren. He went out of his way to spoil them rotten. Lee and Judie enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards, visiting casinos and wintering in Fort Myers, FL.
Left to carry on his legacy, Lee will be forever loved by his wife, Judie; son, Jim Klingberg and his children, Drew (Amanda), Nikki, Jayme (T.C); daughter, Joan (Jeff) Young and their children, Ashley, Jakob, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Ava, Amara, Analee, Gabbie, Judd; sister, Judy Sullivan; nephew, Joe (Kris) Sullivan and their children, Joey and Jordon; niece, Julie (Mark) Westman and their children, Jace and Jessie; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Dale) Corning and their children, David (Tracy), Jennifer; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Della; brothers-in-law, John Sullivan, Gene Blohm; daughter-in-law, Misty Hayes and nephew, Steve Corning.
