Obituary for Lee Kness

This is to celebrate the life of Lee Kness who passed away peacefully in Bradenton, FL on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 77.
Lee loved tinkering on projects and had an infectious enthusiasm for making life fun! One of his favorite past times was playing Santa for holiday gatherings. Whether he was with a crowd of kids or in a senior living setting, he always had a twinkle in his eye and a knack for bringing out the child in everyone. Lee also had a passion for fly fishing and when living in Minnesota, was often found out on the lake in his decked-out float tube christened the “S.S. Kness”. Lee enjoyed his career as a home inspector and was the sole proprietor of Minnesota Property Inspections. After moving to Florida three years ago, Lee kept busy as a life enrichment director entertaining the residents in assisted living facilities. Lee will be missed by his family and many friends.
Lee is survived by Patricia, his wife of 40 years; and daughters, Stacey (Gary) Ulrick, Sandra (Mike) McDavid, Shawna (Allen) Lerold, Cari (Brent) Ford; and stepdaughters, Janae (Mike) Larsen and Kelly Kintigh; as well as 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his stepson, Wade Kohlrusch and his stepson-in-law, Richard Kintigh.
A celebration of life gathering will be held in Minnesota later this year.