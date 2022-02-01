Obituary for Leland M. Ostlie

Leland Maynard Ostlie, age 91, of Carver, died peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Carver Ridge Senior Living, Carver.
A Celebration of Leland’s Life will be held at a later date in the Spring. The inurnment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carver. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send a donation to Carver Lions Club Eye Bank in memory of Lee Ostlie.
Leland “Lee” was born December 21, 1930 in Glencoe, MN, to Leonard and Lenora (Bruckschen) Ostlie, one of 8 children. Lee graduated from Glencoe High School class of 1949. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. In 1956 he married Joyce Spangenberg. They had four children. His career employment was by Chas. M. Freidheim Company as a Dispatcher for 40 years. He was a charter member of the Carver Lions and Treasurer for many years. Lee enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marjorie.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce; children, Terry (Shirley) of Mayer, Tim (Mary) of Young America, Tammy (Todd) Carey of Farmington, Trudy (Paul) Adams of Center City; 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; siblings, Junior (Mavis) of Lester Prairie, Earle (Jeanne) of Post Falls, ID, Roger (Elaine) of Silver Lake, Marlene Hackbarth of Howard Lake, Jeanne Pagel of Glencoe, Gloria Lovett of Glencoe, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.