Obituary for Len S. Brown

Len S. Brown, age 81, of Prior Lake, passed away at his home on June 14, 2021.
Funeral service was held on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 16150 Arcadia Ave, Prior Lake, Pastor Chad Gilbertson officiated. Pallbearers were Jessica Kautza, Jamie Berman, Dan Lindstrom, Sarah Eveland, Kyle Brown, Kayla Brown, Cole Brown and Emma Brown. Honorary Pallbearers were Cassie Hoover, Maria Lecceardone-Diaz and Lily Brown. Visitation was held prior to services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Interment Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake.
Leonard Stehn was born on August 11, 1939. He was quiet but steadfast. He had a big heart and strong beliefs. Welcoming to all and always kind hearted, he will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Becky Brown; son, Lenny (Diane) Brown and their children, Jamie (Josh), Cassie, Sarah (Sam), Kyle (Leah), and Cole; daughter, Jenny (Rick) Lindstrom and their children, Jes (Andy) and Dan (Brook); son, David (Maria Lecceardone-Brown) Brown and their children, Kayla, Maria, Emma, and Lily; great-grandchildren, Cora, Landon, Jackson, Cameron, and Declan; sister, Mary (Roger) Papenfuss Will; and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Len will be reunited in heaven with his parents, and son, baby Todd Brown.
