Obituary for Lenore C. Beno

Lenore Cecelia Beno, age 85, formerly of Prior Lake, Minnesota passed away on July 8, 2020.
Lenore “Lee” Iacarella Beno, mother to eight children, grandmother to fifteen, and great grandmother to nine (so far!), leaves a legacy that’s impossible to quantify. Cherished wife of Don Beno, and former wife of Lou Iacarella, she was a creative soul. She could play any instrument, and taught, conducted and performed throughout her entire life. Thousands of local students were beneficiaries of her gifts. She is known nationwide in adoption reform, her inspirational story appearing in print and film.
Preceded in death by beloved son, Robert, and mother, Mary Miklosey, she is survived by her husband, Donald Beno, her children, Jean Strauss, Mary Scott, Michael Iacarella, Susan Kimball, James Iacarella, Catherine Weckwerth, and Charles Calvoni; grandchildren Jeremiah, Jennifer, Joseph, Veronica, Luke, Justin, Madesyn, Lucas, Chase, Taylor, Collin, Reed, Maximo, Kristoffer, and Jonathon; great grandchildren Max, Avalon, Austin, Alexandra, Troy, Robert, Brooklyn, Grace, Charlotte, Tripp, Cade, Mila, Stella, and Skylar; her sister Lorraine Porter, and brother William Miklosey, Jr.; and extended family, friends, and colleagues.
A devout Catholic, born in Oregon, a Minnesotan much of her life, Lee was a survivor, a loving spirit who lives on in all the souls she leaves behind.
Visitation is Thursday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 - 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Private family services will be held at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation. **Live streaming of services will begin at 10:30 a.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Please share condolences with the family while watching the live stream.