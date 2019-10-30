Obituary for Lenox Davidson

Lenox "Len" Davidson, age 88, of Prior Lake (formerly Apple Valley), died October 27, 2019.
Visitation is Monday, November 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant Street SE) in Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, November 5 at 11 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior at St. Michael Catholic Church (16400 Duluth Avenue SE) in Prior Lake.
Survived by wife, Becky; children, Laurel (Brian) Famigletti and Kelly (Whitney) Davidson and Jim (Patty) Davidson; grandchildren, Sofia, Landon, Charlotte, Gus, Ike, Jason and Nicholas; great-grandchildren; brother, Charlie (Margie) Davidson.
Preceded by parents, William & Esther Davidson.
Full obituary available at