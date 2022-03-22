Obituary for Leon B. Kocks

Leon B. Kocks, age 88, of Chaska, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home. Helen A. Kocks, age 87, of Chaska, died on Sunday, March 13, also at her home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April , 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends an hour and a half hours prior to the Mass at the church. The internment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Leon was born March 7, 1934 in Chaska, to Bernard and Marion (Heutmaker) Kocks, one of two sons. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic School in Chaska. He was owner and operator of Kocks Trucking. When the ice came off the lake, you would find him every morning at one of his favorite fishing holes with family and friends. He could repair any small engine brought his way and enjoyed spending time in his shop working on projects. He had a smile and laugh that was contagious and he was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Helen was born June 25, 1934 in Shakopee, to Alois and Artemise (Blair) Sames, one of three children. She graduated from St. Marks Catholic School. One of her first jobs was setting pins at the bowling alley. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for both Kocks Trucking and Poppitz Construction. Helen was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards and watching tennis and horse racing.
Leon and Helen were married on September 18, 1952 at St. Marks Church in Shakopee. They hosted many fish frys with family and friends. Friday and Saturday nights you could find them at Studleys tearing up the dance floor Country Western dancing. Spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought them the most joy.
Leon and Helen were preceded in death by their parents and great-grandson, Brett Battcher and Helen's brother, Bob Sames.
Survivors include their children, Deborah Poppitz of Chaska, Leah Valdez of Chaska, Jeff Kocks (Sara Eischens) of Chaska; grandchildren, Shelly (Shawn) Battcher of Arlington, Troy (Lesley) Poppitz of Chaska, Christina Valdez (Bill Lambert) of San Antonio, TX, Gregory Valdez (Danae Hamilton) of San Antonio, TX; six great-grandchildren, Brittany Streich, Thomas and Lorraine Battcher, Addie, Ryan and Maggie Poppitz; great-great granddaughter Bryton Streich. Leons brother, Robert (Darlene) Kocks of Hopkins; Helens sister, Alice Maass of Chaska; many nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.