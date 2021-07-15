Obituary for Leon M. Buss

Leon M. Buss, age 78 was born in Buffalo Center, IA on October 11, 1942 to Helena and Melvin Buss. He grew up just south of Buffalo Center and graduated from Buffalo Center High School in 1960. He lived with his wife, and best friend, Marylou in North Fort Myers, Florida. They were formerly of Prior Lake.
Leon loved to fish, play cards and all things sports related. He was a founding member of P.L.A.Y Athletics and youth coach for years, as a coach they took numerous trips to state in both Babe Ruth and Legion baseball. In their retirement years Leon and Marylou enjoyed taking road trips. He also worked alongside his elves to install thousands of Christmas lights in Del Tura.
Leon passed away suddenly on July 9, 2021, in Hackensack, MN at a longtime friends cabin.
Forever loved, Leon will be missed by his wife, Marylou; children, Kellie (Dave) Simonson, Carrie Montreuil, Scot Buss, and Tara Baumgart; grandchildren, Brittany, Hailley (Benj), Makenzie, Ashlynn, Scottie, Ben, Meredith, and Kait; and siblings, Mavis and Dale. He will also be missed by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.
Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Buss; brother-in-law, Mark Knief and his parents.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Cass County First Responders and Sheriff’s office for their heroic attempts and Northern Peace Funeral home for their loving care in our time of grief.
A celebration of life for Leon will be held on Wednesday, July 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Lakefront Park Pavilion, 5000 Kop Parkway SE, Prior Lake.
In lieu of flowers please send any memorial contributions in Leon’s name to The Curtis LeMair Legacy Foundation at 16345 Stemmer Ridge Road NW, Shakopee, MN 55379 or The Tommy Bohanon Foundation at 6004 Eagle Watch Ct, North Fort Myers, Florida, 33917.
Leon’s care has been entrusted to
Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN.
Online condolences for the family may be left at