Obituary for Leonard B. Girtz

Leonard "Len" Benedict Girtz, age 88, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Len was born in Pierz, MN August 17, 1932. He was married for sixty-one years to Katherine (Moris) from St. Paul. They had six children, Teresa Macchi, Jude Girtz, Brenda Murphy, Jeremy Girtz, Andrea Carner and Amy Grein.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; his step-sister, Bernedette Jacobson and step-brother Randy Peine.
Len was employed in water maintenance with the City of Chaska for 25 years and was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Carver.
A funeral Mass for the family will be held at a later date.