Obituary for Leonard Jones

Leonard “Len” Jones, age 87, of Shakopee, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. No services will be held.
Len was born in Phoenix, AZ on August 4, 1932. Len is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; parents, Aden (Bertha) Jones; brothers, Bill and Aden Jr. Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; special nephew, Kevin Dahlke; special sister-in-law, Sharon Turner; brothers-in-law, Gene (Dorothy) Dahlke and Butch (Kathy) Dahlke; four daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements with
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, Shakopee.