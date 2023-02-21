Obituary for Leonard Lubbers

Leonard Lubbers, age 94, of Shakopee, died peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Minnesota Masonic Home, Bloomington.
The family received friends Tuesday, February 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., followed by Memorial service at 11 a.m., all held at SJA-Church of Saint Mary, 535 Lewis St. S, Shakopee. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Leonard was born on a farm near Burke, SD, on September 1, 1928 to Joseph Herbert and Cecelia (Henrecy) Lubbers. The third of seven children, Leonard attended country school and joined the Army at age 18. Leonard proudly served as a MP in Korea and Japan. Returning from overseas service Leonard settled in Shakopee. While attending a dance at the New Prague Park Ballroom he met Dorothy Bastyr of New Prague. They wed on September 1, 1951 at St. Wenceslaus Church in New Prague. Leonard worked as a machinist at Continental Machines in Savage for 37 years, retiring in 1989. Leonard loved gardening, bowling, polka music, restoring antique radios and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of SJA - Church of St. Mary, Shakopee and a member of the Shakopee American Legion Post 2 for over 50 years.
Survivors include wife of 72 years, Dorothy; son, Dan of Minneapolis; daughter, Jean Forbes and son-in-law, David of Punta Gorda, FL; grandchildren, Amy (Shannon) of Saint Paul, David II of Shakopee, Samuel (Lindsey) of Minneapolis, and Benjamin of Shakopee; sisters, JoAnn, Adeline and Veronica; plus many other friends and relatives. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Cecelia; sisters, Lois and Frances; and brother, Donald.
