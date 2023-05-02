Obituary for Leonard Neubauer

Leonard Charles Neubauer, age 100, passed away on April 27, 2023 at Central Healthcare in LeCenter. He was formerly of New Prague.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. All services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, (313 2nd St. E.) Jordan. Leonard will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of rural Jordan.
Leonard was proud to have served his Country during WWII. He was drafted to the US Army on March 3, 1943 and served in combat until the war was over. He survived D-Day in Normandy, France and traveled many miles around France and Germany fighting for his life and the freedom of America. He earned three battle Stars while in Combat. They were for the Battle of the Bulge, the Battle of the Rhine and the Battle of Trier University.
Leonard is survived by his daughter Bridget (Ray) Pieper of New Prague; grandchildren, Tim (Crystal) Pieper of New Prague, Maizie (Tony) Scheffler of Zumbrota, Chrissy (Mark) Duhme of Montgomery, Beth (Jamie) Tews of Winona, Brian (Emily) Pieper of New Prague, Nick (Megan) Pieper of New Prague, Dan Pieper of Lonsdale, Tracy (David) Cemensky of LeCenter, Maria (Max) Prange) of New Prague and Emily (Chad) Olson of Lonsdale, 23 great-grandchildren, and other loving relatives and friends.
He is greeted in Heaven by his wife of 72 years, Margaret; and parents, William and Anna Neubauer.
