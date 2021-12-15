Obituary for Leontine “Vola” Rakotomalala

Leontine “Vola” Rakotomalala, age 49, of Carver, MN, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on December 10, 2021, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Leontine was born in Antsirabe, Madagascar to Ernest Rakotondramasy and Marie-Thérèse Razanadrakoto. Growing up, she had a close-knit relationship with her family and helped run her family’s “hôtely gasy,” a type of local, Malagasy fast food restaurant. Leontine later met her future husband, Marc, and immigrated to France, where they happily married each other in 2000. While living in France, they were blessed with a child, Diane. Together, they had the opportunity to immigrate to the US in 2003 and welcomed their second child, Valerie, two years later.
The most important things in Leontine’s life were family, friends, and especially, her unwavering faithfulness to Christ. Marc and Leontine proudly raised their children in faith. She touched the lives of many with her vibrant personality, smile, compassion, and kindness.
She is deeply missed by her husband, Marc Rakotomalala, and her daughters, Diane and Valerie Rakotomalala. As well as her parents, brothers Riri Raherison and Mondain Rahobison, sisters Belgentille (Clarisse) Rasoloniaina, Gisèle Raelilalao, Irène Ramiandrisoa, and many nieces and nephews in Madagascar. She is preceded in death by her oldest brother, José (jsho-zé) Randimbison.
Please visit the Bertas Funeral Home website: www.bertasfh.com for service details.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.