Obituary for LeRoy A. Niesche

LeRoy Allen Niesche, age 81, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 10, 11 a.m. at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
LeRoy was born May 6, 1940 in Wheaton, MN, to Harry and Carolina (Waeffler) Niesche, one of five children. LeRoy graduated from Tintah High School, Tintah, MN, the class of 1958. On November 15, 1959 he married Meridee Maudal in Tintah. They had four children. They were residents of Chaska since 1965. He worked in Alaska for four years and then owned and operated Lees 76 Station for over 20 years. He was an antique buff, a creative inventor, and enjoyed garage sales and hunting and fishing. His wife Meridee died in October of 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Meridee (2021), brothers, Dean and Ronald, sister, Lois Stephens.
Survivors include his children, Mark Niesche of Chaska, Carrie (Randy) Carlson of Chaska, David (Gina) Niesche of Carver, Steven (Karen) Niesche of Cologne; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his twin sister, Illeen (Syl) Speldrick of Chaska; other relatives and many friends.
