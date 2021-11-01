Obituary for LeRoy B. Klein

LeRoy Bernard Klein, age 64, of Chaska, MN, formerly of Eden Valley, MN, died on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Fairview University Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony Vanderloop presiding. The visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Second Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Casketbearers will be Daniel Sindt, Andrew Sindt, Scott Klein, Justin Cone, Layton Zellman and Ron Ashfeld. The burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Watkins, MN, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. A special Thank You goes to the ICU nurses and doctors for their care of LeRoy.
LeRoy was born on September 25, 1957 in Litchfield, MN, the youngest of 10 children to Leo and Gertrude (Ashfeld) Klein. He graduated from Eden Valley – Watkins High School in 1975. On October 10, 1980 he married Deb Sindt at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He has been a resident of Chaska since 1979. He was employed at Rosemount/Emerson Inc. in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen for 39 years. He loved golfing and did record a hole-in-one. He enjoyed camping and hiking on the North Shore, agate picking, taking pictures of waterfalls and lake waves, nature, wildlife, old catholic churches, traveling south in the winter months, Dairy Queen and chocolate chip cookies, campfires and backyard fires with friends, playing cards and woodworking. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jeanette Krause; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Russ and Millie Sindt; brother-in-law, Tom Sindt; and nephew-in-law, Ce’sar Cruz.
Survivors include his loving wife, Deb; brothers and sisters, Anna Klein of AZ, Patricia Sanford of MN, Martha Klein of AZ, Dorothy Baumann of AZ, Jacob (Linda) Klein of MN, Daniel (Richie) Klein of TX, Alfred (Josie) Klein of MN, George Klein of MN; aunt, Kitty Winter; sister-in-law, Rose Sindt; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews; many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.