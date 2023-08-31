Obituary for Leslie S. Sasnow

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leslie Steven Sasnow who died at home after a brief illness.
Graveside Service was held Sunday, August 20 at 1 p.m. at Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery in Mayer with Rabbi Justin Held as officiant.
Steven was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He received a degree in Architecture and a Masters of Fine Art from the University of Manitoba.
His interest in photography led him to establish his own graphic design firm, designing logos and advertising for many major companies across Canada.
His lifelong interest in politics led him to work as a staff member for several political candidates in Canada, including liberal candidate Lloyd Axworthy, who later became a cabinet member to Pierre Trudeau.
Steven moved to the Minneapolis area in the early 80s and was employed in various sales jobs, winning numerous awards and trips.
Steven is survived by his wife, Gail Fischer; sister, Sandra (Sasnow) Rossen; nephews and nieces, Arnold Rossen (Beth), Linda (Rossen) (Robert Burg) and Michael Rossen (Michelle); great-nieces and great-nephews, Mira, Gerald, Ethan, Lisa, Benjamin, Sarah and Susannah.
Steven was predeceased by his parents, Louis Sasnow and Marion (Lipkin) Sasnow and brother-in-law, Barton Rossen.
His loving nature and memory will be our family’s eternal light.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com