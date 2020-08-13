Obituary for Leslie T. Jolitz

Leslie T. Jolitz, “Les,” age 72, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Les was born in Hendricks, MN, on September 11, 1947, the son of William and Gloria (White) Jolitz. He grew up in Lake Benton, MN, graduated from Lake Benton High School and South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. with a degree in Pharmacy. He served two years as a pharmacist in the U.S. Army at Reynolds Army Hospital in Ft. Sill, OK. He spent his career in retail pharmacy and retired from Cub Pharmacies.
Having a unique sense of humor, Les always had a witty story to tell. He loved fishing, boating, travel, music, singing and was a dedicated member of his church choir for many years. He cherished his time with his family and his beloved grandkids and taught them both how to use a rod and reel.
Les is survived by his wife, Gail; daughters, Kelli (Charles) Hasson, and Kari (Joel) Nelson; grandchildren, Lauren Hasson and Caden Nelson; brother, William (Wanda) Jolitz and family; sister, Mary Jolitz Montello. Les was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held, with interment at Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton. The service will be live streamed on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
