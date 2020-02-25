Obituary for Lester E. Otto

Lester Edward Otto, age 91, of Belle Plaine, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine, and also one hour prior to service time at church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Belle Plaine.
Lester was born on October 19, 1928 to Edward and Frieda (Weckworth) Otto on the family farm in Belle Plaine Township. He married Rosella Poppler Aretz on June 4, 1957 at the Catholic Church in Victoria. Lester farmed his whole life, and even after retiring he enjoyed driving around the countryside checking on the crops. He loved polka music especially Mollie B and was even blessed with attending one of her concerts. Lester also enjoyed fishing, and having coffee with friends at Emma Krumbees.
He is survived by his son, Herb (Jeanette) Aretz of Belle Plaine; daughter, Cheryl (Bill) McDougald of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Dennis (Genise) Aretz of Belle Plaine, Dena (Phil) Burian of Cedar Rapids, IA, and William McDougald of Belle Plaine; great-grandchildren, Stacey (Josh), Micayla, Morgan, Madeline, Kaden, and Dassel; great, great-grandchildren, Olivia, Andre, April, and Adrian; siblings, Della Borchardt, Irene Oldenburg, Ruth Modrow, and Ed (Mary) Otto; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosella Otto; son, Lester “Butch” Otto; grandson, Daryl Aretz; granddaughter, Jennifer McDougald; and brothers-in-law, Bill Borchardt, Wesley Oldenburg, and Elmer Modrow.