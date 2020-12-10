Obituary for Lester J. Jesperson

Lester James Jesperson, age 78, of Prior Lake, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on December 3, 2020. He passed with his family by his side in the home that he built.
Born December 19, 1941 to Lester and Hazel Jesperson in Plummer, MN, where he learned to love farming, building, and dancing. He attended a one room country school, Lincoln High School in TRF and the area vocational school (TRF) earning a certificate of carpentry. He was a lifelong member of the Carpenters union. At the Highlanding Dance Hall he met the love of his life, Gloria Ekwall. They were married 58 years. He was a carpenter, hobby farmer and could start any kind of old engine. Other interests included gardening, reading, antique engines, and being Santa at various venues during the holidays. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Baptized as a young adult, he never missed a chance to be in church, worshiping or lending a helping hand.
Survived by his beautiful wife, Gloria; children, Tim (Janet), Julie (Daniel) Effertz, Lisa (Jeffrey) Gammon, Heidi (Robert) Pekarek, Amy (Perry) Gunderson, Matthew, Nathan; 17 grandchildren and brother, Rocky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Duane and Dennis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 19, at 11 a.m., with visitation 30 minutes prior at Mary the Mother Catholic Church in Burnsville (service live-streamed on the church YouTube channel.) Burial following at the Cemetery of The Church of St. Michael, Prior Lake.