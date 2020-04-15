Obituary for Lewis Gade

Lewis “Lew” Gade, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He is survived by his sons, David (Karlene), Dale (Chelin), Dean (Diane); daughter, Denise; son-in-law, Brian Lipsius; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Pillsbury; brother, Gerald (Beverly); sisters-in-law, Sharon and JoAnn; and brother-in-law, Frank Overton.
Preceded in death by parents, Hugo and Marie Gade; wife, Alvera Vera; daughter, Diane Lipsius; brothers, Robert, Norman, James; sisters, Helen Hays and Marlene Overton; brothers-in-law, Lee Hays, Walter Pillsbury; sister-in-law, Betty.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society, American Legion or Veterans Associations, or Alzheimers Association.
