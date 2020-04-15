Obituary for Lewis Gade
Buy Now

Lewis “Lew” Gade, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, David (Karlene), Dale (Chelin), Dean (Diane); daughter, Denise; son-in-law, Brian Lipsius; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Pillsbury; brother, Gerald (Beverly); sisters-in-law, Sharon and JoAnn; and brother-in-law, Frank Overton.

Preceded in death by parents, Hugo and Marie Gade; wife, Alvera Vera; daughter, Diane Lipsius; brothers, Robert, Norman, James; sisters, Helen Hays and Marlene Overton; brothers-in-law, Lee Hays, Walter Pillsbury; sister-in-law, Betty.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society, American Legion or Veterans Associations, or Alzheimers Association.

Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt

Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee 952-445-2755.

Condolences may be shared at

www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Events

Recommended for you