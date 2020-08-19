Obituary for Lewis Gade

Lewis "Lew" Gade, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Visitation Monday, August 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, September 1 at 10 a.m. at Living Christ Lutheran Church, 820 Lake Dr, Chanhassen. Inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society, American Legion or Veterans Associations, or Alzheimers Association.
