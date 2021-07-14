Obituary for Lila Clark

Lila Huber Clark, age 69, passed away May 5, 2021, in San Antonio, TX, after a six- month battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marion Huber and her first husband, David Kraska.
She is survived by husband, Alan Clark; brothers, Peter (Carol) Huber, Brad (Rachelle) Huber; sister, Michelle Romero; daughter, Angela Farber; step-children, Dennis (Nicki) Clark, Becky (Sean) Randall; seven grandchildren; two great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.
Lila grew up in Bloomington and raised her family in Prior Lake. She retired after 37 years from Northwest Airlines to tour the country full time in her motor home.
A celebration of Lila's life will be held Saturday, August 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bloomington Event Center, formerly the Marion KC Hall, located at 1114 American Boulevard West, Bloomington. Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. There will be a private inurnment for the immediate family at a later date.