Obituary for Lillian C. Reich

Lillian C. Reich, age 90, of Waconia, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral service 3 p.m. Friday, July 12 at Lake Auburn Moravian Church (7460 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Rev. Frank Jones as officiant. Visitation at the church Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Serving as casket bearers Danielle Nystrom, Tyler Reich, Chris Seguin, Scott Seguin, Tony Reich.
Lillian C. (Goldschmidt) Reich was born July 26, 1928 in Victoria the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Wolff) Goldschmidt. She was baptized and confirmed at Lake Auburn Moravian Church. On June 12, 1947 Lillian was united in marriage with Marvin G. Reich at Lake Auburn Moravian Church by Rev. Frank Splies. This union of 65 years was blessed with children Michael and Myron.
Lillian was a faithful lifelong member of Lake Auburn Moravian Church. She was also a member of the Chaska VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, cooking, quilting, crossword puzzles and playing cards. Lillian also looked forward to many family camping trips over the years. She loved feeding and watching the birds in her yard. She cherished time spent with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lillian was always very supportive of her two sons. Shell be remembered for her warm nature and her distinctive laugh.
Lillian is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Reich; grandchild, Megan Reich; parents, Harold and Evelyn Goldschmidt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Gladys Reich; brothers-in-law, Karl Klatt and Milton Felt.
Lillian is survived by her loving family: sons, Michael Reich and wife Carol of Excelsior, Myron Reich and friend Trisha Melton of Waconia; grandchildren, Danielle Nystrom and husband Robert, Tyler Reich and friend Kayla Ward, Austin Reich, Abigail Reich; great grandchildren, Eagen and Jaxon Nystrom; sister, Marjorie Klatt of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Beverly Felt of Shakopee, John and Dian Reich of Henderson, NV; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
