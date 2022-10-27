Obituary for Lincoln Mechtel

Lincoln "Link" Mechtel, 57, beloved Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He entered this world on February 4, 1965 in Shakopee, born to Richard and Carol Mechtel.
He is survived by his fiancée, Annette Swanson; son, Joshua (Brenda) Mechtel; grandchildren, Colin and Kadence Mechtel; mother, Carol; sisters, Juanita (Mark) Kolinski, Nancy (Troy) Sheeler, Cheryl (Paul) Doucette, Kim Saxon, Julie (Chad) Tobias; brothers, Adam (Christine), Samuel (Laurie), Jess (Kelly), Cole (Jenni), Aaron (Steve).
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; brother, Dion; brother-in-law, Toby Saxon; grandparents, Carl and Julia Luedloff and Leonard and Regina Mechtel.
Link went to the Shakopee Area Catholic School through 8th grade and then went to the Shakopee High School graduating in the Class of 1983. After graduation he went on to compete as a body builder and enjoyed showing off his body by dancing. He later started his own business called "Get Rid of It" and instead of recycling, he called it up-cycling by creating different and better things out of the scrap. He was always on a pick up call for junk. The best thing about Link is that where the average person saw pile of junk, Link saw an opportunity for something better. He was a expert at playing black jack and was on his way to winning his pot of gold. It was enjoyable to watch his mind work while he played.
He was a creative cat and jack of all trades. He could fix almost anything and if not, he fixed it in his own way. He enjoyed sitting around the campfire, and the bigger the fire the better. It always ended with a “bang” of some sort. On the exterior Link was a bit gruff, but he had a big heart and would help anyone who needed a hand. His grumbling under his breath and toothless smile will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Link's Life will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 12 to 4 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:30 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota Human Society.
