Obituary for Linda C. Solheim

Linda Carol Solheim, age 72, of Minnetonka/Chanhassen, died peacefully with her husband at her side at her home on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Linda was born on December 21, 1948 in Minneapolis to Harold and Esther (Torgerson) Petsch. She graduated from Bloomington Lincoln High School and went on to attain her Bachelors Degree in German from Hamline University. A woman who was outgoing and a quick decision maker, she knew almost immediately upon meeting Ronald Duane Solheim that he was the man meant for her and the couple married November 10, 1973 at Church of Peace in Edina. From that day forward, they never missed a day of saying I love you to each other. Together, Linda and Ron owned and operated HyPark Specialty Company, Inc. and raised their two sons in Minnetonka. They moved to Praha Village in New Prague just three weeks ago, where Lindas outgoing, gregarious personality quickly made an impact. She was strong, independent, and an inspiration to all who knew her. A woman of boundless energy and organization with no fear of sharing, she left an impression, and was particularly proud of one of her physical attributes: You have such beautiful hair! were usually the first words uttered by a new contact. She enjoyed genealogy and a good game of golf but her greatest love was the beach and her favorite place, the condo on Ft. Myers Beach. Having survived Lupus and fighting a 14-year battle with a rare form of cancer, life and relationships were important. She is a legacy of love to her family and will be sorely missed by them and those who knew her.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald; sons, Jeffrey (Shari) Solheim and Bradley Solheim (Andrea Nimmo); grandchildren, Kayla & Joshua; sister, Connie (Cal) Dinham. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Tribute to the Life and Light of Linda will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague with Pastor Antonio Machado officiating. A gathering and sharing time is at church at 2 p.m. Memorials preferred to the Park Nicollet Foundation in lieu of flowers.