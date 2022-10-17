Obituary for Linda D. Martin-Gronwall

Linda D. Martin-Gronwall, age 76, of Savage, died at home on August 23, 2022, with her husband David Gronwall at her side.
Preceded in death by her father, Stanley D. Purvis; step-father, Gene Nemitz; mother, Helen Nemitz and aunt, Marsha Green.
Linda was born in Kansas City, MO on August 20, 1946 and moved at a young age to Pacific Palisades, CA where she went to school and developed a love of the ocean. After moving to Pittsburgh, PA she attended Point Park College. Missing the ocean, she moved to Ft Lauderdale, FL and worked in the Banking Business for a many years. In 1991 she moved to Minnesota and resumed her banking career and ultimately became the Manager of the Mortgage Fraud Dept. at Wells Fargo. On January 26, 1998 Linda and David Gronwall were married barefoot on the beach at Magens Bay, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She ultimately switched careers and became an Owner/Franchisee of multiple Great Clips Hair Salons in Omaha, NE. She loved the salons and was active for 14 years until her death.
Linda was soft spoken but very strong. Most remember her kindness, patience and love of family. Her extended fight with cancer had a long and wonderful remission of five years. Her strength, compassion and optimism showed all throughout her health issues. You rarely heard Linda complain and she loved the simple things in life.
Linda is survived by her husband, David Gronwall; step-son, David Gronwall Jr.; sister, Tina Nemitz; brother, Ron Leicht; uncle, Gerald Green; nieces, Sandra Jost, Samatha and Kimberly Leicht.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 27 at 11 a.m. at Wooddale Church 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie, 952-944-6300. Reception following at the Church 12 to 2 p.m.