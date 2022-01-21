Obituary for Linda Flathers Thelen

Linda Flathers Thelen, 80, of Shakopee, MN, formerly of Sioux Falls and Faulkton, SD, passed peacefully on January 2, 2022 with her family by her side.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Bill Thelen of Jordan, MN and their three children: Tom Thelen of St. Louis, MO, Chris and Missy Thelen of Vermillion, SD, and Heidi and Mark Maes of Prior Lake, MN as well as their eight grandchildren, Will and Alli Thelen; Drew, Dylan, and Grace Thelen; and Lydia, Paul and Peter Maes. Linda is also survived by her sister Venita (Bob) Mittlelstaedt, sisters-in-law Lora Lee Thelen, Carol Hildebrandt, and Elaine Thelen, and her many beloved nieces and nephews.
Linda was born Buffalo, SD on September 13, 1941, the second daughter of Harry and Irene Dunn Flathers. The Flathers made their home in Milbank, SD where Linda attended school. She had many lovely friends from Milbank, who to this day stay in touch with the family. Her group of eleven girlfriends was known for their antics and great love of fun and often reminisced about how the group managed to get kicked out of the National Honor Society.
Linda began college in Yankton, SD, and graduated from the University of Iowa where she was voted most photogenic. She remained a true Hawkeye football and basketball fan. Linda studied abroad to improve her German and enjoyed sharing stories about her adventures, including when she literally missed the boat from Vienna, stranding her parents in New York City an additional week before arriving stateside.
Linda taught in Sturgis, SD and then moved to Denver, CO to teach at Cherry Creek High School, where she taught both German and English. She was a stickler for good grammar, quietly and kindly correcting others throughout her lifetime. While visiting relatives in Buffalo, SD she came across the high schools’ handsome new basketball coach and history teacher, William Thelen. They met at the local cafe, and never parted, remaining true partners throughout more than five decades of loving partnership. Bill and Linda were married on July 7, 1967, in Milbank, SD. After the wedding they moved to White Salmon, Washington to teach and coach. After the birth of their first two children, Tom in 1968 and Chris in 1969, they moved back to the midwest to teach in Trempealeau, Wisconsin and then moved to Faulkton, SD to work on the family farm with Bill’s dad, Willard Thelen. On the farm, Linda adored the sheep and always seemed to have friends among the flock. Their third child Heidi was born in 1972 while they were living in Faulkton.
Linda worked at the Faulk County Library for years; a voracious reader, she would devour three or four books at a time. Linda taught story hour at the library, introducing young children to the wonderful world of books, and after Bill and Linda sold the family farm 1999 they moved to Sioux Falls, SD where she taught English as a second language to children until she retired. She derived great satisfaction from helping all of her school children and always collected books to share with others. So many books! She was as excited as the students when they were able to read.
Empathy was one of Linda’s greatest virtues; happiness her default frame of reference. She was involved in her children’s schools as well as at church, attending practices and games and enjoying her children’s musical pursuits. Her father and grandfather had a band, and music was a great love through the generations. She also spent joyful hours with her knitting club, birthday club and even joined a bowling league. She was always happy to include unannounced visitors at dinner, revealing desserts she’d secreted away for just such an occasion, and even the odd 2-liter of 7Up for the kids.
Perhaps Linda’s favorite role was that of doting grandmother, welcoming eight grandchildren in four short years from 2002 to 2006. She traveled frequently to Minneapolis, St. Louis and Vermillion, SD - books and lemon cake in tow - and always said yes to any chance to babysit. Her cooking was terrific, her laugh was infectious, her smiles and hugs unlimited, especially at annual family get-togethers with the entire extended family. She considered her family her greatest prize and accomplishment.
Linda was a true treasure of a human who always put others first, was content by nature, and only had good things to say about everyone she met. She was a graceful woman and shining example of treating others as they would want to be treated, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Linda loved to tell everyone how beautiful they were and would want the incredible caregivers of Emerald Crest of Shakopee and Grace Hospice of Minneapolis to know that they are all the most beautiful people she had ever met.
A service will be held at Ballard-Sunder funeral home in Prior Lake, MN, in the future when it is warmer and all the grandchildren can be present.