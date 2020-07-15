Obituary for Linda Fleming

Linda Nelson Fleming, age 77 of Dundas, MN, and formerly of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 at Martin Luther Care Center in Bloomington. Linda was born on April 9, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Lee and Verna (Gniffke) Nelson.
Linda was welcomed into Heaven on Independence Day, with what we believe was an incredible celebration of FREEDOM, a wonderful reunion with family members, and most of all, a loving reception from Jesus, who has restored her to fullness and abundant life!
Linda was known for her sweetness to all ~ family members, grandchildren, dear friends, and the kind staff working with her until the very end. The devotion she lived out for her family was inspiring, and her children can all reflect on her vibrant years and agree that her legacy of love and sacrifice shows up in each of their family stories. In fact, during one of her job interviews early in her life, when asked what her greatest accomplishment was, she simply replied, "Becoming a mother." Her children agree!
Linda is survived by her three daughters, Michele (David) Norton, Marcia (Tom) Bisel and Dawn (Ben) Ramaker; grandchildren, Cassandra Norton, Josh, Elijah, Bella and Riley Bisel, Ruby, Boden and Dane Ramaker; brother, Wayne Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Verna Nelson.
We celebrate you, Linda, even though our hearts are broken. Through our tears and sorrow, we will try to shift our focus heavenward, where we know you are free, restored to perfect health, and so content with the Lord. Your legacy lives on in our hearts, as we grapple with the loss of your sweetness in the world.
A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.