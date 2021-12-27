Obituary for Linda L. Granich

Linda Lou (Leivermann) Granich, age 74, of Edina and Las Vegas, NV, died on Friday, December 17, 2021 at her home in Minnesota.
Private family graveside services will be held. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA.
Linda was born on June 6, 1947 in Redwood Falls, MN, to Cyril and Virginia (Peterson) Leivermann, one of six children. She and her family moved to Chaska in 1949 and she graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic School, Chaska, in 1965. Throughout grade and HS Linda, Mary Brinkhaus and Carrie Bielke dubbed themselves the three musketeers (Carrie passed several years ago). Linda was employed at Western Airlines which eventually became Delta Airlines. Her employment allowed her to travel extensively with family and friends not only throughout the US but the world. She definitely lived life before her above the knee amputation in 2018. It wasn’t until then that she slowed down. Her last entertainment was her 74th birthday party in June where many of her friends from the US flew in…flying was like driving for them as many were airline connected. She also worked at her dad’s bar, Cy’s Bar as a bartender, many nights right from her shifts at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport. She was a resident of Las Vegas for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Virginia, husband, Frank Granich.
Survivors include her siblings, Cyril “Chips” (Sandy) Leivermann of Chaska, Candice Leivermann of Mpls., Vicki Leivermann (James Shulson) of Henderson, NV, Pamela (Gene) Raser of Chaska, Tracy Leivermann (Todd Hanks) of Mpls.; nieces and nephews, Brennon (Jodi) Raser, Heather Raser, Lisa (Paul) Leivermann Jones, Thomas “T.J.” (Kelsey) Shulson; many great nieces and nephews and many cousins; aunts, Betty McNall of Edina, Marilynn Holtz of Carver; special friends, Mike Trindl and Brad Biddison; lifelong GA classmates, Mary Brinkhaus and countless Western/Delta Airline friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.