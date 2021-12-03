Obituary for Linda L. Shelton

Linda L. Shelton, age 64, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 28, 2021.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Malenke; sisters, Diane Hardekopf and Elaine Borning.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Shelton; mother, Darlene Malenke; sisters, Cheryl Mathias, Pat Hochstein, and Judy Miller; and brothers, Roger Malenke and Dennis Malenke; many nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and colleagues.
Linda spent decades working with non-profits and charities to provide food, clothing, school supplies and Christmas gifts to make life better for thousands of people - especially children. Linda was a light and inspiration to all who knew her.
Visitation Thursday, December 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hosanna Church, 1690 Vierling Drive East, Shakopee, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask.
