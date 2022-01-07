Obituary for Linda Louise Rhode

Linda Louise Rhode, age 76, of Farmington, was greeted by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, January 5, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9:30 to 10:45 am at The Real Tree Church, 25975 Galaxie Avenue, Farmington. Pastor Shon McIntyre presided.
Linda’s faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of her life. Linda was born on March 19, 1945, in Shakopee, the fourth of six children to William “Bill” and Ida (Mueller) Klingberg. She grew up on the family farm in Prior Lake, and later graduated from the Prior Lake High School in 1963. Linda married Keith Rhode in 1965, and they were together for 25 years. They were blessed with two sons, Jonathan, and Erik. Life was enriched for Linda becoming a proud grandma and great-grandma.
Linda worked for various companies throughout her lifetime, with the last two years at Kwik Trip in Farmington. She was also a long-time classroom volunteer at Roosevelt Elementary School in Faribault, where she was known as “Grandma Linda”. She loved being involved in her church, traveling, and spending time with her brothers and sisters.
Forever loved, Linda will be greatly missed by sons, Jonathan (Amy) Rhode and Erik (Mia) Rhode; grandchildren, Leah (Jacob) Rischmiller, Jenna Rhode, Alex Rhode, and Josiah (Alynie) Walter; great-grandchildren, Oliver Walter, Ramsey Rischmiller, Wyatt Rischmiller, and Sawyer Rischmiller; siblings, Gene (Nancy) Klingberg, Cynthia (Mike) Hennen; sister-in-law, Mary Klingberg; brother-in-law, Richard Kes; and many other relatives and friends.
Welcoming Linda home to Heaven are her parents; siblings, Gale “Buck” Klingberg, William Jr. (Nancy) Klingberg, Marilyn Kes; and sister-in-law, Barb Klingberg.
