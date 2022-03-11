Obituary for Linda Potratz

Linda Potratz (Kuhn) of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully March 8, 2022 after a long battle with autoimmune disease. Her strong faith and determination to fight through many health issues, always with a smile, will be remembered by all who had the privilege of spending time with her.
Born May 13, 1944 in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by father and mother, Mark and Frances Kuhn; sister, Shirley (Richard) Manley and grandson, Garrett Adams.
Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Gerald (Gerry) Potratz; daughters, Kristy (Don) Dickinson and Kelly (Adam) Steele along with grandchildren, Tyler Potratz, Connor Steele and Lauren Adams; her siblings, Mark Kuhn, Patricia (Max Krupo) Kuhn, Robert (Cecilia) Kuhn.
Linda loved sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing and most of all, family time at the cabin on Lake Koronis in Paynesville, MN. Together with Gerry they built a memorable life grounded in faith with emphasis on family. Her mantra of “never going to bed angry” will continue to be remembered and passed on through her children and grandchildren. Linda cherished frequent family gatherings and holiday traditions that were always filled with lots of her gourmet cooking. She touched the lives of so many, especially those in the health care community who remember her bright smile and lively, hope filled spirit.
Linda worked at Control Data for 30 years and later obtained her paralegal degree and worked in the legal department at Ikon Office Solutions. She enjoyed her retirement years at the lake as well as good friends in the Regal Crest neighborhood of Prior Lake.
A Celebration of Life service will be held April 4, 2022. Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. with Service beginning at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Hosanna! Church 9600 163rd St West, Lakeville, MN