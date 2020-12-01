Obituary for Linda R. Rockhill

Linda Rae (Bjork) Rockhill, age 75, of Norwood Young America, beloved sister, aunt and friend, left us suddenly and unexpectedly on November 24, 2020.
Survived by brother, Gary Bjork, Eden Prairie; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and John Lenertz, Chaska; and nephews Christopher Bjork, Minneapolis, and Adam Bjork and wife Megan and their two children, Mila and Cain, Waunakee, WI; and her cherished friends.
We will miss her gentle spirit and enormous heart, her infinite kindness and patience, her ready smile for everyone she encountered, and her great hugs. When she hugged you, you truly knew you’d been hugged.
We know she has been reunited now with her parents and grandparents, and her beloved dog, Penny.
Linda had an easy ability to make us all laugh and smile, but just this one time, she made us cry. Rest well now, and save us a place.
Due to COVID restrictions, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
“There are things we don’t want to happen but have to accept, things we don’t want to know but have to learn, and people we can’t live without but have to let go.”
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.