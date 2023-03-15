Obituary for Linda S. Giesen

Linda S. Giesen, age 73, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Friday, March 10, 2023, at her home.
Linda was born in Worthington, MN, on December 10, 1949, the daughter of Clarence and Susan (Ykema) Van Grouw. She married Ed Giesen on October 18, 1975, in Union Hill, MN.
Linda was a certified lab assistant, and worked in the lab at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague; then was a stay at home mom before returning to work in the lab at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, where she worked for 20 years. She also was a Girl Scout leader (being known as the cookie mom), and a nursery supervisor at Church of St. Mark.
Linda is survived by her husband, Ed; daughters and sons, Heather (Shawn) Stewart, Sean (Krista) Giesen, Megan Giesen (Ryan Chukuske), and Corey Giesen; grandchildren, Morgan and Finnegan Stewart, Barrett and Micah Giesen, and Cian Chukuske; sister, Ruth (Jeff) Kreger; brother, Clair (Kelli) Van Grouw; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Susan.
Visitation Monday, March 20, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 - 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private Family Prayer Service will be held. Interment later at Union Hill Cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
From Linda's family, a special "thanks to the Drs., nurses and staff at St. Francis Cancer Center".
