Obituary for Linda Warden

Linda Warden, a longtime resident of Jordan, peacefully fell asleep away November 26, 2020, at the age of 92.
Well known to family, friends and the Jordan community as a kind, generous and compassionate woman. Linda will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Jordan at a later date.
On August 27, 1928, Linda Lorraine Wiese was born to parents Peter and Lela (Bell) Wiese. Linda was the seventh of nine children. At a very young age, Linda learned about loss. When she was just eight, the Wiese family farmhouse near Round Lake, MN burned to the ground. Shortly after that, her mother fell sick and died of pneumonia. With the loss of their mother weighing on their hearts, the children worked hard to keep up the farm and take care of one another. Through those incredibly difficult years, Linda developed the inner strength that would characterize her life. Her deep love of family and unwavering faith in God sustained her through the rest of her life.
After graduating from Worthington High School, Linda pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. She attended nursing school in Minneapolis and worked at Abbott Northwestern to put herself through school. While working as a nurse, she met a handsome young sailor on a streetcar. His name was Jerry Warden. Jerry complimented Linda on her nice boots and the rest was history.
Linda and Jerry exchanged wedding vows in 1948 during a double wedding with Jerry’s uncle. They settled in Jordan and started a family. Jerry and Linda’s marriage was blessed with 32 happy years and eight wonderful children. While the kids were little, Linda stayed home to raise them. She was an imaginative mother and homemaker. She made every birthday, Christmas and Easter so special and unique for all her children. Linda inspired a lasting love of nature in her kids and planned fun adventures for the family.
Throughout the years, Linda passed on a strong sense of values to her kids. She taught them the importance of hard work, a strong faith and love of family. The Wardens attended church every Sunday and then enjoyed a big Sunday dinner with Linda’s famous fried chicken. She also showed them what it meant to be a family. Family trips to visit the large Wiese family were greatly anticipated and life-long family bonds with cousins forged as all 10 Wardens would pile into the car and head to southwestern Minnesota.
When the kids were all in school, Linda went back to work as a nurse on the surgical unit at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee. Linda left St. Francis to start a business with her son, Larry. Country Medical was a successful medical supply company thanks to Linda’s dedication and strong work ethic.
In retirement, Linda found more time to pursue service to the community. She was a longtime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered at Murphy’s Landing in Shakopee. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, cake decorating, sewing, calligraphy and watercolor painting. Linda was a voracious reader and was tough to beat in a game of Scrabble. What she loved most was being with her family. She never missed a chance to spend time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She was known as GL (Grandma Linda).
Linda was and will always remain a true role model to her family. She showed them what it meant to work hard and live with courage; never complaining. If something went wrong, she would often shrug her shoulders and say, “It could be worse.” Linda had a great sense of humor and was eternally young at heart. Her curious spirit was always seeking adventure.
The legacy Linda leaves with her family and friends is one of faith, resilience, optimism, light-heartedness, and compassion.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Larry (Mary) Warden, Bob (Maggie) Warden, Keith (Laureen) Warden, Joan (Craig) Woxland, Connie Mattson, Kay (Doug) Jamison; 20 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren; siblings, Gladys Weibel, Lue Karstens, Alice Kansanback; sister-in-law, Doris Wiese; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
Linda was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Jerry Warden; children, Dorothy (Rollie) Tournat and Ken Warden; son-in-law, Terry Mattson; parents, Peter & Lela Wiese; siblings, Harold Wiese, Clarence Wiese, Adelia (Russell) Hawkinson, Bob (Darlene) Wiese and an infant brother; brothers-in-law, Jerry Weibel, Paul Karstens and Arnie Kansanback.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
Jordan (952) 492-2818