Obituary for Lisa J. Sunde

Lisa Jane Sunde, age 58, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 after a long and mysterious illness.
Lisa was born April 1, 1962, in Minneapolis, to Sharon Belford and Richard Callahan. She was a 1980 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Before marrying her husband Joseph Sunde in 2000, Lisa was married to Steven Goff with whom she shared three children.
Lisa was a wonderful woman. The best job she ever had was being a mother. Lisa enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like chatting with friends and family, spending time with the grandkids, making the family dinner and being outdoors. She especially loved watching the races up in Brainerd.
Lisa will be missed and remembered by her husband, Joseph; children, Alesha Callahan, Corey (Tanya) Goff, Daniel (Candice) Goff; step-son, Austin (Hailey) Sunde; grandchildren, Chance, Hayley, Alexander, Brantley; siblings, Debbie, Kathleen, Diane, Johnathan, Michael, Patrick, Michelle; mother-in-law, Gloria Sunde; other loving relatives and friends.
Lisa was greeted in heaven by her parents, Sharon and Richard, and her father-in-law, Wayne Sunde.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be held on a later date.
A special thank you to the compassionate caregivers at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.