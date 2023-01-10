Obituary for Lisa M. Brahee

Lisa M. Brahee, age 57, of Cologne, passed away Friday December 30, 2022 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials preferred to Carver County Humane Society and Chaska Food Shelf.
Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Ackerman; infant brother, Mark Ackerman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ross and Lorraine Brahee.
Lisa is survived by her loving family: husband, Doran Brahee of Cologne; father, Wes Ackerman of Hastings; brothers, Steve Ackerman of Hastings, Eric (Alicia) Ackerman of Farmington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carol Brahee of Cologne, Dave and Sharon Brahee of Waconia, Doug Brahee of Hudson, WI, Dan and Jackie Brahee of Cologne; her best buddy, Buster Brown; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com