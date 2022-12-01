Obituary for Lisa M. Tormoen

Lisa Marie Tormoen, age 51, of Savage, passed away on November 25, 2022.
Survived by loving children, Carter Tormoen, Connor Tormoen; and brother, Jeffrey Anderson (Teena). Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Lynda Anderson.
Lisa attended Kennedy Sr. High School in Bloomington, MN where she enjoyed being on the dance team. Lisa had a long career employed by a legal firm as a paralegal, she enjoyed travel, holiday traditions and spending time with dear friends. Above all, she cherished time with her family at cabin retreats, big family dinners and watching her children grow. Everything Lisa did was for others. She was best known for her kindness, compassion and her warm smile. She displayed grace in everything she did.
Celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 9, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Savage American Legion, 12375 Princeton Ave., Savage.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at