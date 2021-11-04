Obituary for Lisa Mae O'Neil

Lisa Mae O'Neil, age 64, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at her home.
Lisa was born in Minocqua, WI, on August 6, 1957, the daughter of George and Peggy (Oldenberg) Roberts. Her last place of employment was at Wampach's Restaurant, where she served for many years as a waitress. She was very fond of birds, flowers, cats, and cooking.
Lisa is survived by her sister, Carol (Todd) Boom; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Peggy Roberts; sisters, Virginia Newberry and Sharon Harris.
Private family services for Lisa will be held at Hosanna Church in Shakopee. Memorial preferred to the Minnesota Humane Society.
