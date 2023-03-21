Obituary for Lois A. Brose

Lois Ann (Kohman) Brose, age 91, of LeSueur, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee.
A Celebration of Lois’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 12 to 3 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. There will be a Prayer Service at 2 p.m.
Lois was born January 29, 1932 in St. Bonifacius, MN, to Joseph and Olivia (Weinzierl) Kohman, one of seven children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Scott Brose and brothers, John, Jerry, Paul, and Ed Kohman.
Survivors include her children, Joe Brose of Bloomington, Deb (Phil) Fritz of Chaska, Amy (Mike) Tesch of LeSueur; daughter-in-law, Nancy Brose of Excelsior; two grandchildren, Nicole (John) Hammond and Molly Tesch; two great grandchildren, Isabella and John Jr.; brother, Tom Kohman and sister, Mary Geisen; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.