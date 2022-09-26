Obituary for Lois A. Christiansen

Lois Ardell Christiansen, of Waconia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022 surrounded by her family at Auburn Home in Chaska.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Parkway North, Waconia, MN 55387, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church with a luncheon following the service. Interment at Faith Lutheran’s Cemetery will be held privately. All floral arrangements may be sent to the church by noon, Friday, September 30.
Lois was born April 29, 1932 and confirmed May, 1947 at Zaccheus Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Lois spent the first 18 years of her life on a farm in rural Canby. Lois attended Canby High School and graduated in 1950.
Starting with a smile at the roller rink and an ice cream cone, Lois married Merlyn Christiansen at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Canby on August 30, 1950. For 22 years, Lois and Merlyn farmed near Canby, raising crops, dairy cows and four children. During those years, Lois also enjoyed tending her vegetable and flower gardens, baking and sewing for her family, and was an accomplished cake decorator.
Looking for a new start, Lois and Merlyn sold the farm in 1972 and moved to Belle Plaine. There, they joined the West Union Lutheran Church and Lois commuted to Chaska to work at Carver County Social Services for almost 20 years. During this time, she furthered her education by completing a 2-year degree in Social Services. Lois was known to all as a gracious and kind lady, with a beautiful smile.
In 1993, Lois retired and courageously fought through a triple by-pass surgery; and then, 6 years later, a stroke following knee surgery. Once recovered and looking for adventure, Lois and Merlyn moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico, and later to Weslaco, TX. During their retirement years, Lois and Merlyn travelled the U.S. in their motorhome and fished many a lake with Lois always catching the most fish. Lois was also an avid reader and crocheted beautiful doillies, baby blankets and afghans for friends and family.
For the last 10 years, Lois and Merlyn moved back to Waconia to a beautiful home by the lake where they could be closer to family and friends. Once again, displaying her creativity, Lois started painting, leaving behind several precious paintings. Lois and Merlyn just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on August 30, 2022. Deeply loved by many, Lois will be forever in our hearts.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maida Cech; parents-in-law, Clifford and Eva Christiansen; son, Robb Christiansen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and LeOla Kontz; and brother-in-law, Marvin Stratton.
Lois is survived by her loving family; husband, Merlyn Christiansen; daughter, Karen Parker, Madison WI; son, Lowell (Bridget) Christiansen, Belle Plaine; daughter, Julie Christiansen, Santa Fe, NM; and daughter-in-law, Julieann Christiansen, New Germany, MN; seven grandchildren, Gregory (Ashley) Parker; Thomas Parker; Andrea (Dane) Varese; Sarah (Jason) Jenny; Teresa (Daniel) Kane; Bradley Christiansen and Tory Christiansen; seven great-grandchildren, Colten Malwitz; Cassandra Jenny; Keyanna Yukel; Ayden Kane; Austen Kane; Aislyn Kane and Lennon Varese; sister, Ardis Stratton and brother, Dale (Veronica) Cech; six nieces and nephews.