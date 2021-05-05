Obituary for Lois C. Belcher

Lois C. Belcher, "Lolie", age 89, of Savage, entered eternal life on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Burnsville, MN.
Lolie was born on April 18, 1932 in Savage, MN the daughter of George and Emma (Kaufenberg) Coakley. She was proud to have been born, baptized, raised, spending most of her lifetime in Savage, and only spending the last nine years living at Emerald Crest in Burnsville. She married Richard Dick Belcher on September 13, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.
She was very active at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage, where she counted money for over 30 years, was a member of the Rosary Society, and volunteered at the bloodmobile at St. John's Hall. She also liked playing cards (500) and cribbage, fishing, music, and she bowled for over 40 years.
Lolie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Dan Young.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Gary) Trapp, Barbara (George) Larson, and Bobbi (Chad) Fallon; grandchildren, Jennifer (Gary Gehlen) Trapp, Nikki (Shawn) Warren, Kristi (Robb) Wright, Kelly (Ben) Kleynhans, Andrea Murphy (fiancee' Matt Bradford), Shannon Murphy, Meghan Young, and Joseph Young; great-grandchildren, Nick and Nate Gehlen, Julia and Ryan Warren, Zach and Kenzie Wright, Riley Clos and Loli Kleynhans, Kinley and Paige Henderson, and Cameron Murphy; sister-in-law, Peggy Coakley.
Visitation Thursday, May 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's Association or American Red Cross.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
