Obituary for Lois Joanne (Sessions) Merkel

Lois Joanne (Sessions) Merkel, age 86, of Prior Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022.
A Liturgy of the Word will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St. SE) at 11 a.m. Prior to the Liturgy, a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Lois was born Oct. 21, 1935, to Cloice and Stella Sessions in McVille, N.D. She was the second youngest of five children.
When Lois was in the sixth grade, her father gave her a silver coronet so she could play in the high school band. She enjoyed this very much, and in her senior year she joined fellow students John Gregor and Dave Staave to become the schools trumpet trio.
When she graduated from high school, Lois moved to Minneapolis to train as a Lab Technician. This would be the first of many moves that Lois would make. She later moved to Denver and then to Seattle. While in Seattle, she went on a double date with one of her friends. She couldnt stop thinking about her friends date, Donald Merkel. Lois and Donald began dating and were united in marriage on August 7, 1958.
From their marriage, they were blessed with three wonderful children. Anthony, Todd, and Greg. Her sons fondly remember Lois love of reading and card games. The family also enjoyed taking car trips down the West Coast to visit the various national parks, as well as to see Lois brother and sisters. During these trips, the family would set up tents and enjoy the great outdoors. Once her children were older and having kids of their own, Lois loved to spoil her grandkids.
Witty, soft spoken, intelligent, and a devout catholic, Lois will be greatly missed by her children, Anthony (Sheryl) Merkel, Todd Merkel, and Greg (Sheri) Merkel; grandchildren, Ryan and Jennifer; and brother, Robert Sessions.
Lois is preceded in death by her Husband, Don; her parents, Cloice and Stella Sessions; siblings, baby Mary Ellen, Betty (Joe) O'Brien, and Dorothy (Wayne) Lee.
