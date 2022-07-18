Obituary for Lois M. Garrison

Lois Mary (Klingelhutz) Garrison, age 78, of Chaska, left us peacefully on June 30, 2022, at Oak Terrace Senior Living in Jordan with her husband by her side.
Lois was born on November 10, 1943, to Daniel and Mary Ann (Koehnen) Klingelhutz, One of six children. She was baptized, confirmed and attended Guardian Angels Catholic School and Guardian Angels Catholic Church.
Lois loved to travel, go camping, to decorate, and tend to a beautiful flower garden. She loved music, especially Neal Diamond, and classic cars. She once owned a 1963 Ford Falcon Sprint, she loved driving and talking about that car!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Ann Klingelhutz.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Garrison; her children, Vicki Anderson (Tim Cragoe), Richard Anderson, Lisa (Brent) Jarvis, and Shawn (Amy) Rooney; her grandchildren, Taylor DeGonda, Brooke (Dylan) Raser, Mason Rooney, Cassidy Wiles, Samantha Wiles, Madison Rooney, and Nolan Rooney; her great-grandchildren, Phoenix Raser and Navy Raser; and her siblings, John (Durene) Klingelhutz, Karen Ducharme (Randy Sipple), Gary (Diane) Klingelhutz, James (Teri) Klingelhutz, Paul (Jeanie) Klingelhutz.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 29 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives one-hour prior to the Mass at Guardian Angels, starting at 10 a.m. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, in Chaska immediately following the Mass.
May she forever rest in peace.