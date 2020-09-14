Obituary for Lois Meilleur

Lois Meilleur, a longtime resident of Prior Lake, passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, September 15 at 11 a.m. Friends and extended family are invited to stream the service at the following link: Lois Meilleur Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 947 5370 6192 / Passcode: 855569).
Lois was born to parents Ronald and Mary (Jensen) Aris in Muskegon, MI on November 16, 1934. Michigan always held a special place in Lois’ heart—she enjoyed her childhood there and time later spent at family reunions and on vacation.
On April 11, 1953, Lois was united in marriage to Edward “Larry” Meilleur. They were blessed with 67 years together. Lois was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family deeply and leaves them with many cherished memories.
Whether she was spoiling the grandchildren or baking fattigman cookies, Lois made her house into a home. She was a talented cook and hostess, loved a competitive game of bridge, and most importantly spending time with family & friends. With Lois’ support, Larry was able to provide for the family. In later years, they made many memories traveling throughout the world. Lois and Larry especially enjoyed cruises to South America, Antarctica, and throughout Europe. No matter the moment, big or small, Lois was a loving presence in her family’s life.
Lois is survived by her husband, Larry Meilleur; children, Lars Meilleur, Lynne (Tom) Brenner, Lee (Stephanie) Meilleur, Loren (DeeDee Hughes) Meilleur, Lisa (Kent) Peterman; grandchildren, Chris (Kristina), Dan (Crissy), Luke, Morgan, Jessica (Jason), Logan (Anne), Eliott; great-grandson, Odin; brother, Ron (Joan) Aris.
Lois is greeted in Heaven by her parents, Ron Sr., and Mary Aris and grandson, Jared Peterman.
Memorials may be given in Lois’ memory to the Animal Humane Society—Golden Valley. 845 Meadow Lane N, Minneapolis, MN 55432.
Arrangements with Ballard-Sunder
Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.