Obituary for Lois R. Pardun

Lois Ruth Jarl Pardun was born to Emil and Eleanor Jarl (Hahn) on May 16, 1943, in Chicago,IL. After Emils tragic death in 1947, Eleanor and Lois moved to Des Plaines, IL. Lois graduated from Maine West High School in 1961. In 1965, Lois graduated from MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL with a BA in Special Education. After teaching in Brewster, NY for two years, Lois was awarded a full fellowship to earn her Master of Arts degree in Early Childhood Special Education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. There, she met the love of her life, Gerald Pardun, whom she married on December 21, 1968.
Hired by Robbinsdale Public Schools, Lois became Minnesotas first Birth to Age 6, Early Childhood Special Education teacher, even student teaching for herself! In 1973 Lois and Jerry welcomed daughter Kirsten and in 1976, her brother, Guy. The family split their time between Cottagewood in Deephaven, MN, and Lake 26 in Danbury, WI. They were active members of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Deephaven, where they made lifelong friendships. Lois volunteered in a variety of ways with church youth. A devoted mother to her children and their friends, she found the best in everyone and always had time to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and a hug to make it all better! She exuded warmth and love and made all feel welcome and special.
An exceptionally talented teacher and a tireless advocate for, and champion of, those differently abled, Lois touched countless students and parents lives as she empowered her students to reach far beyond their potential. She especially loved her students with Downs Syndrome and made great strides in expanding ideas of capability and educational expectations for those with it.
Upon her retirement in 1998, Lois and Jerry moved to Danbury permanently, spending most Christmases with the family in Mazatlan, MX and winters in South Padre Island, TX. Lois also enjoyed frequent travel with sister-in-law, Carol. Lois greatest passion and joy was her family! Whether hatching monarch butterflies, collecting shark teeth, riding Disney roller coasters,reading Uncle Wiggly, nursing sick tummies, teaching VBS, traveling any & everywhere, cheering for soccer, hunting, riding, theatre & dance, hatching chicks, creating incredible Christmas ornaments or laughing at Mpls Children's Theater productions for which she always bought the grandkids season passes, beloved Nana was an incredibly significant presence in her grandchildrens lives!
Deeply faithful, Lois went home to her Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 30,2019.
She is survived by her dear husband of nearly 51 years, Jerry, her precious children, Kirsten Pardun-Johannsen (Ryan Johannsen) and Guy (Lorena) Pardun; her cherished grandchildren, Carter, Emmerson Eleanor Nora and Gerald Jack; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Phyllis Pardun and Roland and Carol Pardun; best friend of 64 years,Sarahann and husband, Arno Weller; only cousins, Judith Tasch, Priscilla Freeman Larson and Kathy Freeman; ten nieces and nephews; 23 great nieces and nephews; 19 great-great nieces and nephews; godchildren Chip, Chris and Meredith (Hughes) Weller.
Although rejoicing that she is in Paradise, Lois passing leaves a gaping hole —for all who knew and loved her! She will always be deeply missed!
Celebration of Life to be held on December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am,visitation one hour prior. Siren Covenant Church, 7686 Lofty Pines Dr, Siren, WI. Luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Wisconsin Special Olympics, Burnett County Salvation Army or Samaritans Purse.