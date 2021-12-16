Obituary for Loraine A. Schoen

Loraine Audrey Schoen, age 86, of Chaska, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 17, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, Pastor Greg Snow and Pastor Allen Holthus will officiate. The visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. also at the church on Friday. The burial is at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. Memorials may be given to St. John’s little Lambs or Mayer Lutheran High School
Loraine was born on April 13, 1935, in St. Paul to Roy and Bertha (Lautenslager) Rasmussen. She was one of six children. She was redeemed through the holy waters of Baptism and reaffirmed her faith at Confirmation. She graduated from Chaska High School in 1953. On August 20, 1954, she married Robert Schoen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage. Their example of faith was passed on to their three children: Bobbi (Randy) Ehrenberg, Rev. Mark (Debra) Schoen and Deanne (Kreg) Schmidt; eight grandchildren, Aleshia (Chad) Kohlmeyer, Jarred (Sara) Ehrenberg, Rachel (Dan) Kovac, Emily (Fin) Alverson, Nathaniel Schoen, Aaron (Ariel) Schmidt, Kaley (Brad) Hagen, Nicole (Oliver) Krause; and great-grandchildren, Holden, Eaven and Sullivan Kohlmeyer; Gavin, Addison and Ellie Pool; Jude, Indigo, Tia, Iris, Hazel and Maeve Kovac; Otto and Remy Alverson; Leah, Eli and Ethan Schmidt and McKenzie, Bennett and Madison Hagen.
Loraine served for many years as the Secretary of St. John’s Lutheran school. Following this stint, she was recruited for a position as the Secretary of a local engineering firm (William R. Engelhardt Associates, Inc.) for whom she worked until she retired. A lover of music, she also established and directed the handbell choir at St. John’s church and sang for many years in the Sweet Adoline’s choir. Loraine grew up training and caring for animals of all types but especially horses. She passed this on to the next generation through her leadership and involvement in the Sugar City 4-H club. Loraine was also and enthusiastic collector of many things but especially her “American Girl” dolls and snow village with both collections growing in complexity and completeness as the years went by and there were more fun ideas to try. In addition to her variety of interests, she was also an outstanding cook with so many “family favorites” in her recipe box it is certainly a most beloved family treasure. First and foremost, however, Loraine was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (why do you think the food tasted so great….it always had the irreplaceable ingredient….love)! She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, her parents, and siblings; Joan Nims, Robert Rasmussen, Mark Rasmussen, and Michael Rasmussen. She is survived by her sister Ruth Donahue, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
To our Loving God be the Praise and Glory!
