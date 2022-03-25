Obituary for Loraine V. Bean

Loraine V. Bean, age 102 years, passed away February 13, 2022, in Chaska, surrounded by family.
Loraine was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on October 11, 1919 to Charles and Rhoda Mclellan. Loraine excelled in athletics, participating in numerous sports and breaking track and field records. She graduated from Vancouver General Hospital as a registered nurse in 1943 and married Stanley Bean, an ordained minister and professor, in British Columbia in 1946. They had 70 years of marriage.
Loraine's career in supervision and administration spanned over 49 years. She worked in British Columbia, Ontario, New York, Delaware, and Minnesota. She did post graduate work in the operating room. Loraine was the administrator of a hospital in upstate New York and later in St. Louis Park, MN. She was the Director of Nurses in a nursing home in Hastings, MN. Loraine and Stanley immigrated to the United States in 1947 and became citizens in 1960, moving to Minnesota for employment.
They raised their three children in Hopkins, MN. In 1973 as their retirement years approached, Loraine and Stanley built a home in Cannon Falls, MN. There, for over forty years, they enjoyed gardening, chopping wood, bird watching, reading and time with family. They moved to Chaska in 2014 as they began to downsize. Loraine was a remarkable seamstress and an avid gardener. She was enthusiastic, optimistic and full of energy. At 102 she was amazingly sharp and motivated for each day.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley Bean; her parents, Charles and Rhoda Mclellan; sister, Luella Buchanan; brother, John Mclellan and grandson, Ryan Durie.
She is survived by her children, Mclellan Bean (Linda), Valerie Lee, Noni Miklya (Nate); 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one 2nd great-grandchild.
We wish to thank the hospice staff at Allina for their support. A special thank you to Karla Ramsey and Raychelle Fischer for the time they spent this past year with Loraine and for their compassionate care.
There will not be a memorial service. Letters of condolences may be sent to: 3000 North Chestnut, apt 410, Chaska Minnesota 55318.