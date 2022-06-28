Obituary for Loren D. Kronlokken

Loren Dennis Kronlokken, age 93, of Chaska and Chanhassen, died peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Carver Ridge Senior Living in Carver.
Memorial Services are pending at this time.
Loren was born April 6, 1929 in Sacred Heart, MN, to Oscar and Mary (Collin) Kronlokken, one of five children. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Sacred Heart, MN, and then attended St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, 1947-1949. He then went to the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis and graduated in 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Japan from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. He worked as an engineer at a variety of locations and states including: Allis Chalmers near Milwaukee, WI in the 1950s, in Ashland, WI in the 1960s, for MN Engineering in Minneapolis and Rogers Freels in Edina in the 1970s, in San Francisco, CA and Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth, TX in the 1980s, he returned to Milwaukee and then retired to Yankton, SD in August of 1994. He moved to Chaska from Wakonda, SD in 2016, then to Chanhassen until 2018 when he moved back to Chaska. He married Dorothy Ring in 1964 and they were divorced in 1982. They had one daughter, Kristen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, former wife, Dorothy (2015), brothers, Charles and Morris, and sister, Hildi Norman.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristen Kronlokken of Chanhassen; grandsons, Gregory and Lucas Cernatinskij; sister, June Rude of Indiana; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.