Obituary for Loren M. Thompson

Loren Max Thompson, age 88, went to Heaven on August 30, 2022. Loren was born in Walsh, CO on June 19, 1934.
He is preceded in death by parents, William and Estella Thompson; two brothers and one sister.
Survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Thompson; daughters, Sandra Nelson of Delano, Carol Sconberg of Jordan, Lorelle Thompson of Arizona, Susan Wigen of Colorado, Annette Heitkamp of Brooklyn Park; sisters, Myrtle Travinchek, Lola Szymanski; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren.
He was a hard working, God-fearing man and will be greatly missed.